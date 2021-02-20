Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SDXAY. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDXAY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.19. 8,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,067. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17. Sodexo has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $22.13.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

