Spectrum (SPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,420.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 19th. One Spectrum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $28,094.49 and $1,420.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spectrum has traded 46.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.31 or 0.00434465 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000318 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

