Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.51%.

SCL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.09. 144,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,475. Stepan has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $131.72. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Stepan alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $75,916.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.