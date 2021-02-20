StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group cut shares of StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,318,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,855,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,901,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,663,000 after purchasing an additional 811,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 321.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,701,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,244 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 809,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,215,000 after purchasing an additional 289,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $13,822,000. Institutional investors own 30.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of StepStone Group stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,919. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $41.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.27.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

