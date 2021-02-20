Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Trading Up 6.1%

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.20. Approximately 418,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 521,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Surgery Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 3.18.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,505.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 105,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

