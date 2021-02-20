Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

STRO stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 354,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $943.48 million, a PE ratio of -271.56 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

In related news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 2,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $61,524.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,292.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 7,179 shares of company stock valued at $155,760 in the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 70.3% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,113,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after buying an additional 1,285,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 113.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,047,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,322 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $21,741,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $13,590,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Sutro Biopharma by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,010,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after buying an additional 410,495 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

