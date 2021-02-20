TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Raises Dividend to $0.69 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6852 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61.

TC Energy has raised its dividend by 23.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. 1,675,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 34.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets raised TC Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.28.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

