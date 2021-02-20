TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Shares Down 9.5%

Shares of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) traded down 9.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.47. 1,526,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 1,324,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The company has a market cap of $216.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TD stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD Holdings, Inc focuses on the new commodities trading business. The company was formerly known as Bat Group, Inc and changed its name to TD Holdings, Inc in March 2020. TD Holdings, Inc is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

