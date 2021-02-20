The Cato (NYSE:CATO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.68

The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $12.56. The Cato shares last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 150,369 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $282.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

Get The Cato alerts:

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.79 million during the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Cato during the third quarter worth about $552,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Cato by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,368,000 after acquiring an additional 68,969 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in The Cato during the third quarter worth about $321,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The Cato during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Cato by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

About The Cato (NYSE:CATO)

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for The Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.