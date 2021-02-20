The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.43. 174,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 184,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Get The Dixie Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 600.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in The Dixie Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares in the last quarter. 31.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.