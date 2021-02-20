The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $696.93 Million

Analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post sales of $696.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.10 million to $713.50 million. The Middleby reported sales of $787.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Middleby.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MIDD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Middleby from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Middleby from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of The Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, CL King cut shares of The Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in The Middleby during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Middleby by 83.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,440. The Middleby has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $149.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.08.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, and home and professional craft brewing equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

