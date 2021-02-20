The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Zenia B. Mucha Sells 33,969 Shares

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

The Walt Disney stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.65. 8,659,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,682,704. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.18. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $193.85. The firm has a market cap of $333.37 billion, a PE ratio of -115.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 132,700 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,465,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 6,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 71,377 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.