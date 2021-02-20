Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $103.35

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) (LON:TSG)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 103.35 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25). Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) shares last traded at GBX 97 ($1.27), with a volume of 211,993 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 103.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of £80.19 million and a P/E ratio of 18.40.

Trans-Siberian Gold plc (TSG.L) Company Profile (LON:TSG)

Trans-Siberian Gold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver properties in Russia. It holds interests in the Asacha Gold Mine located in the Kamchatka region of Far East Russia. The company also holds the license for the development and exploration of the Rodnikova deposit located in South Kamchatka.

