TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham Sells 415 Shares

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $32,980.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,780.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

H Raymond Bingham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 3rd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55.

On Wednesday, January 20th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $34,399.35.

On Wednesday, January 6th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30.

On Wednesday, December 16th, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $33,133.60.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $31,764.10.

TNET stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.01. The company had a trading volume of 428,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,010. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.94.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. As a group, analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new stake in shares of TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

