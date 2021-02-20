USDX Price Tops $0.17 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 19th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDX has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006931 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00008161 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

