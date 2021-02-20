Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) Declares GBX 1.93 Dividend

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (UEM.L) (LON:UEM) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.93 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of UEM traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 201 ($2.63). 576,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,217. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 135 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 233.24 ($3.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £446.44 million and a P/E ratio of -3.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 199.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 184.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

In other news, insider Susan Hansen bought 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57) per share, with a total value of £8,415.84 ($10,995.35). Also, insider John Rennocks bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by ICM Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors.

