Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Trading Up 5.5%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $72.15 and last traded at $71.53. 5,783,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 3,835,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,383.54, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $180,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,649,000 after purchasing an additional 22,662 shares during the period. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 16,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 620,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,084,000 after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,825,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

