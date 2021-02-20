Valor Token Price Reaches $0.44 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 38.9% against the dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000785 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Valor Token has a total market cap of $8.77 million and $3.34 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00062227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.00792070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00042468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00060122 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019874 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003972 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,592.14 or 0.04647660 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

Valor Token is a token. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

