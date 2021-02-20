Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) Trading Up 8%

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP) were up 8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.45 and last traded at $19.40. Approximately 434,141 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 439,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.97.

About Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Class A Common Shares (NASDAQ:VINP)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and financial advisory. Its financial advisory business focuses primarily on pre-IPO and mergers and acquisition advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies.

