Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.
VG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -134.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.
In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Vonage
Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.
