Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%.

VG traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,107,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,556. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -134.09, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $4.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72.

In other Vonage news, insider Vinod Lala sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,913.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $4,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,367,511.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 462,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,757,500. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VG. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Vonage from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based applications comprising integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over SIP based VoIP network; API solutions designed to enhance the way businesses communicate with their customers by embedding communications into apps, websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

