Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.64

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.64 and traded as high as $5.24. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $5.24, with a volume of 180,853 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Wells Fargo Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.