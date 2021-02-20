Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.11

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.11 and traded as high as C$19.10. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) shares last traded at C$18.62, with a volume of 238,710 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on WTE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.12.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.