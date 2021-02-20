Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.34

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $18.74. Weyco Group shares last traded at $18.06, with a volume of 12,702 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut Weyco Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $177.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Weyco Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Weyco Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

