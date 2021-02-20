Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FREE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FREE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.79. 324,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,701. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17. Whole Earth Brands has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

