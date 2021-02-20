Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 5.6% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)’s share price traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.57 and last traded at $32.96. 9,575,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 16,982,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.22.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37.

In other news, insider Gregory T. Ackerson sold 6,445 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $241,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Duane Hughes sold 55,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $1,209,922.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,317,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 874,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,679,625 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,381,000 after purchasing an additional 883,865 shares during the period. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the third quarter valued at about $99,521,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 37.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 633,437 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 5,302.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,012,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,813,000 after buying an additional 1,975,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,500,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,685,000 after buying an additional 485,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc engages in designing and build performance battery-electric vehicles and aircraft. It develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems. The firm operates in two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The Automotive division operates as a original equipment manufacturer of class 3-6 commercial-grade, medium-duty truck chassis, marketed under the Workhorse brand.

