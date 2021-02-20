Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 1,250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.59, for a total value of $785,737.50.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $781.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,809,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,549,580. The company has a market capitalization of $749.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1,568.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $822.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tesla from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

