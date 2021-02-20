Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.40 Million

Equities analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce $8.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $12.70 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $42.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $57.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $54.53 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $73.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 261,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,959. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58. Nurix Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.21 and a 12 month high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

