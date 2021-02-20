Zacks: Analysts Expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce $176.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $162.34 million to $192.90 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $99.48 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $826.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $753.70 million to $908.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.47) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $4.83 on Friday, reaching $155.06. The company had a trading volume of 679,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,794. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $178.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

