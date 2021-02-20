Zacks: Analysts Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Post $4.66 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will report earnings per share of $4.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.92 and the lowest is $4.46. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $2.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 131.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year earnings of $20.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.90 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $22.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.64 to $24.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.75.

LAD stock traded up $9.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $380.69. 200,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $392.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

In other Lithia Motors news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total transaction of $2,974,657.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,512 shares of company stock worth $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scoggin Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $1,710,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,310.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 207,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,271,000 after buying an additional 192,678 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

