Zacks: Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 500,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $71.45.
uniQure Company Profile
uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.
See Also: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on uniQure (QURE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.