Zacks: Analysts Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to report earnings per share of $0.60 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $9.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.05). uniQure reported earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 161.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.93) to $6.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to $6.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover uniQure.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,296.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $36.22. The company had a trading volume of 500,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,377. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. uniQure has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

