Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) will post sales of $547.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $553.50 million and the lowest is $540.20 million. AvalonBay Communities posted sales of $601.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AvalonBay Communities.

AVB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.1% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.01. 854,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,733. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $229.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

