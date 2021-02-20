Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to Post $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) to post $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.31 and the lowest is $3.50. Domino’s Pizza reported earnings of $3.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year earnings of $12.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.04 to $13.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $12.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.48 to $14.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $424.96.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 4,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.53, for a total value of $1,892,555.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,378,862.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DPZ traded down $5.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $371.46. 493,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 504,840. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $275.22 and a twelve month high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $379.93 and a 200 day moving average of $392.57.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza (DPZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.