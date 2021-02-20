Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.15). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SQNS shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Sequans Communications from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SQNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 923.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 486,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 438,666 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405,724 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sequans Communications by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,991 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQNS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.22. 430,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,254. The firm has a market cap of $172.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sequans Communications has a 52-week low of $3.31 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

