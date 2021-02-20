Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Vectrus posted earnings per share of $0.91 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.74 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vectrus.

Get Vectrus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vectrus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NYSE VEC traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.94. 39,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,976. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vectrus has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $58.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market cap of $638.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Vectrus by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vectrus by 101.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vectrus by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the United States (U.S.) government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vectrus (VEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vectrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.