Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Sells $477,830.97 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Allen Parker sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.39, for a total value of $477,830.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,050.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,662,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,240. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,637,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

