1,199,751 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Acquired by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,199,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James cut Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.71.

Shares of AM stock opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $1.69 and a one year high of $9.52.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.3075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.32%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

