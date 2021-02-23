$131.08 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) will post sales of $131.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.21 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $131.00 million. Mimecast posted sales of $114.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year sales of $498.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $498.50 million to $498.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $562.80 million, with estimates ranging from $561.05 million to $564.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities lowered their target price on Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.85.

In other news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,213.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $355,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,500 shares of company stock worth $13,665,100. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. 25,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $25.14 and a 1-year high of $59.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

