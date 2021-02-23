$2.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.43. Primerica reported earnings per share of $2.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year earnings of $11.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.85 to $11.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.00.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $403,140.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,097,790 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primerica by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,297,000 after acquiring an additional 222,637 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primerica by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,413,000 after purchasing an additional 222,042 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,080,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $15,509,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Primerica by 636.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 132,113 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRI opened at $144.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $139.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $150.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

