$648.54 Million in Sales Expected for Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) will announce $648.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $689.20 million. Endo International reported sales of $764.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Endo International.

ENDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

NASDAQ ENDP traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 241,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444,833. Endo International has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $10.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.41.

In other news, major shareholder International Plc Endo bought 7,344,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Endo International by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 42,676 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Endo International by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Endo International in the 4th quarter worth $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

