$9.60 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will post $9.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.20 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Genasys reported sales of $8.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.30 million to $46.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Genasys had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on GNSS shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genasys in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet downgraded Genasys from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Genasys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.

In related news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $118,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,447,622 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Genasys by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Genasys by 108.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNSS stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.94. 3,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,206. The company has a market capitalization of $233.47 million, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.68. Genasys has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $8.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

