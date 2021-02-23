Aberforth Split Level Income Trust (LON:ASIT) Shares Gap Down to $66.20

Shares of Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc (LON:ASIT) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.20 ($0.86), but opened at GBX 64.20 ($0.84). Aberforth Split Level Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 66.28 ($0.87), with a volume of 34,359 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.10 million and a P/E ratio of -23.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Aberforth Split Level Income Trust’s payout ratio is -1.51%.

In November 2003, Shareholders of Aberforth Split Level Trust plc (Trust) approved the voluntary liquidation of the Trust. Aberforth Split Level Trust plc operates as an investment trust company. It invests in a diversified portfolio of small UK quoted companies. The Trust's portfolio comprises investments in resources basic industries, general industrials, consumer goods, services, utilities, information technology, and financial sectors.

