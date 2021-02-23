Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 320,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 31,955 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $83,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 59,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,384,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total value of $1,979,630.66. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,164.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $9,882,906 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.76.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $252.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $271.18. The firm has a market cap of $166.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

