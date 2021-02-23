Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AHEXY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Adecco Group stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 21,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,302. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 535.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.28. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $34.29.

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

