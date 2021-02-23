Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $179.10 Million Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 879,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 44,288 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $179,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

LH opened at $243.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.03 and a 200 day moving average of $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $252.45.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $10.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.11 by $2.45. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.63.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares in the company, valued at $171,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.