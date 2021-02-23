Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,010 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.9% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 7.0% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 30.8% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 16,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $45.50 on Tuesday, hitting $2,008.76. 26,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,913.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1,700.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

