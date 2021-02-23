Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 68.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 221 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,054.26 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2,145.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,913.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,700.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

