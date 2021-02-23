American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.55. American Campus Communities also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.54-0.56 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.13.

ACC opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.11. American Campus Communities has a fifty-two week low of $20.13 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

