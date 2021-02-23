Analysts Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post $1.30 EPS

Brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.40. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $6.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $8.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $125.27. 6,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,389. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $129.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.16.

In other news, EVP Robert S. Stewart sold 33,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.77, for a total value of $3,892,060.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,915 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,424.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,731.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 214,009 shares of company stock valued at $23,712,536 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $803,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 30,343 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after acquiring an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.