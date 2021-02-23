Analysts Expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) to Post -$0.06 EPS

Analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.03). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Shares of MNOV opened at $5.76 on Thursday. MediciNova has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $13.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the first quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MediciNova by 288.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in MediciNova in the third quarter worth about $71,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

