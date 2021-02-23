Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Analysts expect Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) to post sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.24 billion to $3.45 billion. AON posted sales of $3.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.28 billion to $11.67 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.55 billion to $12.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

AON stock traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.28. 1,668,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,801. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. AON has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $232.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

AON declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $897,710,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AON by 47.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $450,527,000 after purchasing an additional 705,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 649,143 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth $109,243,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

